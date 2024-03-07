Notre Dame football conducted its first spring practice on Thursday, March 7. Watch Irish quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers, cornerbacks and more work through drills during the first five periods of practice.

Players featured include quarterback Steve Angeli, quarterback Riley Leonard, quarterback CJ Carr, running back Jadarian Price, running back Aneyas Williams, wide receiver Kris Mitchell, wide receiver Micah Gilbert, tight end Jack Larsen, defensive end RJ Oben, defensive end Bryce Young, linebacker Jaiden Aubserry, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, cornerback Jordan Clark, safety Xavier Watts, safety Adon Shuler and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Leonard and Marcus Freeman on March 7.



