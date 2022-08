Notre Dame football practiced for the 11th time in preseason camp Wednesday. Watch the Irish wide receivers and running backs in action.

Players highlighted include Braden Lenzy, Lorenzo Styles, Tobias Merriweather, Matt Salerno, Joe Wilkins Jr., Xavier Watts, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, Gi'Bran Payne and more.

