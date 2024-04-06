Notre Dame football sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan on developing as a pass catcher this spring, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, building chemistry with the new offensive tackles, how he feels physically this spring, adjusting to new offensive scheme and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Cooper Flanagan entering fall practice on Aug. 16, 2023.



