Video: Cooper Flanagan striving to develop skills, learn scheme this spring

Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
Notre Dame football sophomore tight end Cooper Flanagan on developing as a pass catcher this spring, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, building chemistry with the new offensive tackles, how he feels physically this spring, adjusting to new offensive scheme and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Cooper Flanagan entering fall practice on Aug. 16, 2023.


