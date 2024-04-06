Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Video: Adon Shuler feeling excited with larger opportunity this spring

Charleston Bowles • InsideNDSports
Recruiting Writer
@cbowles01

Notre Dame football sophomore safety Adon Shuler talks about his comfort level in spring practice, excitement for a larger role, meetings with defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator Mike Mickens, what he’s learned from safety Xavier Watts and more.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Adon Shuler before the Central Michigan game on Sept. 16, 2023.




trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement