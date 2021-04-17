BlueAndGold - Versatile Defender Fired Up About Notre Dame Football

Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day class of 2023 outside linebacker Troy Ford Jr. landed his first scholarship offer from Georgia Tech in February, and he was stunned when offer No. 2 was from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. “I would have never ever thought that was going to happen,” Ford said. “It’s crazy how stuff comes together.” Ford was one of a couple dozen recruits in the rising junior class who received an offer from Notre Dame on St. Patrick’s Day as part of the Irish’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting day.

“I called them, and they said that they were really interested in me,” recalled Ford. “They told me that they wanted me to call on St. Patrick’s Day. When I called and they said they were going to offer me, my heart just dropped. I was more than happy. My mom was really emotional too.” The 6-2, 230-pound sophomore received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. “He seems like a really cool guy, and I can tell that he knows what he’s talking about,” Ford said. “He came from Cincinnati and they almost beat Georgia in their bowl game. Their defense was really good. I know I can rely on him.”

Ford is doing his research on Notre Dame to gain more knowledge about the program. What he already knows about the Fighting Irish has him impressed. “I know that they’re a top 10 team in the nation every year for football, and their academics are very, very good,” Coach Freeman talked to me about that too. I’m looking for a strong academic school.” Ford wore a lot of different hats for his high school team in 2020, as he caught 11 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns, plus played linebacker and both defensive end spots. He posted 69 tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, two pass break ups, two forced fumbles and blocked one field goal last year. Ford was named to the 2020 Georgia All-Region 3-A Private first-team defense.