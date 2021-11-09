Ven-Allen Lubin to Notre Dame: What he brings and what his addition means

Notre Dame beat three ACC teams coming off NCAA tournament appearances for a top-70 prospect who pushed the Irish’s recruiting class into the top 20. Four-star Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep power forward Ven-Allen Lubin chose Notre Dame Tuesday over Clemson, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. He’s the No. 63 overall player in the country and the third top-100 recruit in Notre Dame’s 2022 class, which rates as one of head coach Mike Brey’s best in 22 seasons. Here’s a look at Lubin’s game, how he could fit into Notre Dame’s plans next year, where the Irish might turn next if they want to add any more 2022 newcomers and some thoughts on the class overall. RELATED: Notre Dame lands 4-star PF Ven-Allen Lubin, adds to impressive 2022 class

Rivals rates Lubin as the No. 8 power forward and No. 63 overall prospect nationally. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A transition force

Lubin does a lot of his damage in transition, and he’s not only a lob threat who runs the floor or catches 50-foot outlet passes for easy layups. Lubin’s handle is good for his size and allows him to initiate fast breaks. He can change speeds in transition and drive with either hand in the open floor. He has strong feel as a passer in transition and looks to push the ball up the floor. He’s an aggressive outlet passer.

Half-court development

Lubin is more athlete than polish right now. He looks somewhat raw in the half-court offense, even though he has been a productive high school scorer. He’s an intriguing and seemingly malleable player with a high ceiling, but he has growth left to get there. Lubin can seal off front-guarding defenders and catch over-the-top entry passes, though he’s not much of a back-to-the-basket threat. He can score from the high post with one dribble and catch dump-offs from the dunker spot on the floor. He has soft touch at the rim and strong hands. Once he gets going downhill, Lubin is a load to stop and isn’t bothered by contact. There’s considerable physicality to his game. Standstill three-pointers and spot-ups in transition comprise most of Lubin’s deep attempts. His shooting ceiling feels short of elite. He’s not a great free throw shooter and has a long windup in his shot.

Defense

Lubin’s defensive feel and instincts are still a work in progress. There is upside, though. His length is an asset when defending on the ball and helps him create some disruption when guarding ball screens up top. To this point, it hasn’t made him much of a shot blocker.

A complement to Campbell

Lubin joins four-star Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy forward Dom Campbell as the second frontcourt player in Notre Dame’s class. Their skill sets aren’t at all similar, and in a class with multiple big men, that’s a good thing. Campbell is a back-to-the-basket true center who can also stretch the floor. He’s a crafty scorer, but not an elite athlete or above-the-rim player. Lubin, meanwhile, will be one of Notre Dame’s best athletes when he arrives. He projects as a physical face-up four “power wing” who should be an open-floor weapon. He could turn into a dynamic scorer if he adds a mid-range game and a more consistent jumper.

What’s next?

Lubin, Campbell and four-star La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere guard J.J. Starling will sign letters of intent Wednesday. Whatever happens next, they’re the focal point of Notre Dame’s 2022 haul. Starling is the Irish’s highest-rated signee since Demetrius Jackson in 2013. On their own, they give Notre Dame Rivals’ No. 18 class. It’s likely Notre Dame will scout the transfer portal after the season to make an addition or two. Which positions(s) the Irish target will depend on what happens this season and fifth-year decisions from six seniors who have eligibility left. The only guaranteed departure is center Paul Atkinson Jr. — an expected offensive centerpiece point with little proven depth behind him.

Even though Notre Dame has landed two frontcourt players in Lubin and Campbell, its need to mine the portal for Atkinson’s replacement might be dictated more by sophomores Matt Zona and Elijah Taylor’s progress this winter than signing another freshman forward this fall. If one of Zona or Taylor takes a step, Notre Dame just might decide to roll with that player and the two freshmen in 2022-23. If Zona and Taylor remain anonymous backups, though, Notre Dame will have two unproven rising juniors and two freshmen to replace Atkinson. That’s oxygen for hitting the portal, especially if one of Zona or Taylor does so himself. Finding a guard on the transfer market would become a more pressing need if one or both of Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz do not return next season. It’s worth noting they had eligibility for 2022-23 before the NCAA passed the COVID-19 blanket waiver.

Official visit hit rate

Notre Dame hosted four 2022 recruits on official visits this summer and fall. Three of them are in the Irish’s class. Campbell visited June 28-30 and committed July 21. Starling took his official on Labor Day weekend and committed Oct. 12. Lubin chose Notre Dame a month after his Oct. 9 official visit. Three-star Scottsdale (Ariz.) Sunnyslope forward Elijah Saunders was the other 2022 official visitor. He came to campus the same week as Starling, but he committed to San Diego State Sept. 24 and turned Notre Dame’s attention to Lubin as its last target this fall. It’s an impressive hit rate on an aggressive and selective all-in approach. It was also a high-risk bet.