A flight tracker wasn’t necessary to surmise that Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig made it Notre Dame’s campus to interview for same title for the Irish football program. Though one could find a documented Flexjet flight from Salt Lake City to South Bend on Friday afternoon if interested. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made that unnecessary when he brought Ludwig and ND tight ends coach Gerad Parker with him to Friday night’s Notre Dame hockey game against Ohio State. The trio was shown on the video board at the game and on the Peacock live stream. The Irish icers won 2-1 over the No. 7 Buckeyes. Maybe Freeman can win over Ludwig before the weekend ends, too. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQ0MjY5MjYwOSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK