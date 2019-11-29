News More News
Updates: QB Tyler Buchner Playing In State Title; Live ND Commit Updates

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School (12-0) quarterback and class of 2021 Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner plays in the championship game of the CIF San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 29 versus Oceanside (Calif.) Eli Camino (7-6).

The game will start at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Southwestern College.

Click here for live updates.

Several other Notre Dame commitments are in state playoff action.


RELATED: Four Notre Dame Commits Going For State Titles

Tyler Buchner and The Bishop's School will look to finish the season with a perfect record and a state title.
