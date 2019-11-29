La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School (12-0) quarterback and class of 2021 Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner plays in the championship game of the CIF San Diego Section Division II playoffs Nov. 29 versus Oceanside (Calif.) Eli Camino (7-6).

The game will start at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Southwestern College.

Click here for live updates.

---

Several other Notre Dame commitments are in state playoff action. Click here for those updates.





