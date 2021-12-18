 Updated heights and weights for Notre Dame football's 2022 signees
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-18 11:32:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Updated heights and weights for Notre Dame's 2022 signees

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
On National Signing Day, Notre Dame announced the addition of 21 new recruits to its football program and had heights and weights listed for those recruits.

Below is a look at what each Notre Dame class of 2022 signee's height and weight listed by Rivals compared to what was announced by the Fighting Irish.

Linebacker Joshua Burnham can be a special player for the Fighting Irish.
Linebacker Joshua Burnham can be a special player for the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)
Height and weight comparison
Pos. Name Stars Ht/wt listed by Rivals Ht/wt listed by ND Difference (from Rivals to ND)

QB Steve Angeli

6-2, 210

6-2, 210

None

DB Jayden Bellamy

5-11, 175

5-11, 170

- 5 pounds

LB Joshua Burnham

6-3, 200

6-4, 214

+ 1 inch

+ 14 pounds

OL Ty Chan

6-6, 285

6-5, 300

- 1 inch

+ 15 pounds

OL Ashton Craig

6-5, 275

6-4, 274

- 1 inch

- 1 pound

DL Tyson Ford

6-4, 262

6-4, 269

+ 7 pounds

DL Aiden Gobaira

6-6, 230

6-5, 224

- 1 inch

- 6 pounds

DL Donovan Hinish

6-2, 270

6-2, 268

- 2 pounds

P Bryce McFerson

6-1, 181

6-1, 183

+ 2 pounds

WR Tobias Merriweather

6-4, 180

6-4, 188

+ 8 pounds

CB Jaden Mickey

6-0, 175

5-11, 176

- 1 inch

+ 1 pound

CB Benjamin Morrison

6-0, 172

6-0, 179

+ 7 pounds

RB Jadarian Price

5-11, 175

5-10, 190

+ 15 pounds

TE Eli Raridon

6-6, 220

6-6, 225

+ 5 pounds

OL Billy Schrauth

6-6, 280

6-4, 272

- 2 inches

- 8 pounds

LB Jaylen Sneed

6-1, 208

6-1, 198

- 10 pounds

TE Holden Staes

6-4, 230

6-4, 224

- 6 pounds

LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

6-3, 230

6-2, 229

- 1 inch

- 1 pound

OL Aamil Wagner

6-6, 265

6-6, 260

- 5 pounds

ATH Nolan Ziegler

6-4, 205

6-3, 205

- 1 inch

OL Joey Tanona

6-5, 290

6-5, 284

- 6 pounds

Notable

• Many of the changes were the Irish players a little bit smaller than what Rivals listed. This is to be expected as heights and weights are typically slightly embellished. Notre Dame puts a lot of resources into measurables and should be considered most accurate.

• There was only one Irish signee who had an identical height and weight listing from Rivals to Notre Dame, and that was quarterback Steve Angeli. While he's listed at 6-2, 210, we believe he is not done growing and very well could be a 6-3, 225 pound quarterback in a year or two.

• Linebacker Joshua Burnham and running back Jadarian Price saw gains from the Rivals to Notre Dame listing. Burnham can be a 6-4, 225-pound linebacker in no time, and Price has clearly been in the weight room as he's getting closer to 200 pounds.

• Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth's height dropped a couple inches and weight was down eight pounds with the Notre Dame announced size. Unless Schrauth has very long arms, he's unlikely to play tackle at the next level.

----

{{ article.author_name }}