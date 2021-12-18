Updated heights and weights for Notre Dame's 2022 signees

Below is a look at what each Notre Dame class of 2022 signee's height and weight listed by Rivals compared to what was announced by the Fighting Irish.

On National Signing Day, Notre Dame announced the addition of 21 new recruits to its football program and had heights and weights listed for those recruits.

• Many of the changes were the Irish players a little bit smaller than what Rivals listed. This is to be expected as heights and weights are typically slightly embellished. Notre Dame puts a lot of resources into measurables and should be considered most accurate.

• There was only one Irish signee who had an identical height and weight listing from Rivals to Notre Dame, and that was quarterback Steve Angeli. While he's listed at 6-2, 210, we believe he is not done growing and very well could be a 6-3, 225 pound quarterback in a year or two.

• Linebacker Joshua Burnham and running back Jadarian Price saw gains from the Rivals to Notre Dame listing. Burnham can be a 6-4, 225-pound linebacker in no time, and Price has clearly been in the weight room as he's getting closer to 200 pounds.

• Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth's height dropped a couple inches and weight was down eight pounds with the Notre Dame announced size. Unless Schrauth has very long arms, he's unlikely to play tackle at the next level.