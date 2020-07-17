 Update On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football TE Target Mitchell Evans
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-17 08:39:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Update On Notre Dame TE Target Mitchell Evans

The Ohio prospect has emerged as Notre Dame's top tight end target.
The Ohio prospect has emerged as Notre Dame's top tight end target. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wadsworth (Ohio) High class of 2021 tight end Mitchell Evans will take a self-guided tour of Notre Dame this weekend. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest scoop on where he stands with his recruitment.

Click Here to read the update.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}