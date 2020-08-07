BlueAndGold - Update On Notre Dame’s Standing In Rivals Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame pulled off a huge recruiting win on Friday evening, as Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett class of 2021 linebacker Prince Kollie committed to the Fighting Irish. Kollie held 32 offers in total, and it came down to Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for the 6-2, 205-pound thumper. With Kollie's pledge, the Irish stood pat with the No. 13 class per Rivals.

The Fighting Irish are red hot on the recruiting trail (Corey Bodden)

With its 16 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,700 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 2,004 points. Notre Dame came into the day already at the No. 13 spot, but the 90 points Kollie's pledge gave the Irish was not enough to move them past Texas, which has 16 commits and 1,730 points. When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame's 2021 class ranks No. 15 (tied with Michigan and Tennessee) in the country. It averages a 3.38 star ranking per commitment.