BlueAndGold - Update On Notre Dame’s Standing In Rivals Recruiting Rankings

Update On Notre Dame’s Standing In Rivals Recruiting Rankings
Notre Dame pulled off a huge recruiting win on Friday evening, as Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett class of 2021 linebacker Prince Kollie committed to the Fighting Irish.
Kollie held 32 offers in total, and it came down to Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for the 6-2, 205-pound thumper.
With Kollie's pledge, the Irish stood pat with the No. 13 class per Rivals.
With its 16 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,700 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 2,004 points.
Notre Dame came into the day already at the No. 13 spot, but the 90 points Kollie's pledge gave the Irish was not enough to move them past Texas, which has 16 commits and 1,730 points.
When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame's 2021 class ranks No. 15 (tied with Michigan and Tennessee) in the country. It averages a 3.38 star ranking per commitment.
If the Irish add a commitment from Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler Aug. 8, Notre Dame would add 161 points. This would push Notre Dame up to the No. 12 spot, passing Texas, based on the current rankings.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Kollie did it all for David Crockett last season, catching 68 passes for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns on offense, while also recording 78 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles on defense.
Rivals ranks Kollie as the nation's No. 57 outside linebacker and No. 19 prospect in the state of Tennessee.
