BlueAndGold - Update On Notre Dame RB Target Damari Alston: Where Do The Irish Stand?

Many top Power Five prospects in the 2022 class have the plan of taking June official visits and then making a commitment before the start of their senior season.

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy’s Damari Alston, the nation’s No. 178 overall player and No. 15 running back in the 2022 cycle, could be in that group, but it seems more likely that he’ll stretch his recruitment into the fall.

The four-star prospect is locked in to visit Northwestern June 18 and Penn State June 25 and plans to unofficially visit Florida and Georgia Tech that month as well. Schools such as Florida State and Notre Dame are looking at scheduling fall official visits with Alston, which is another sign that Alston is taking his time with the process.