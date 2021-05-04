 BlueAndGold - Update On Notre Dame RB Target Damari Alston: Where Do The Irish Stand?
Update On Notre Dame RB Target Damari Alston: Where Do The Irish Stand?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Many top Power Five prospects in the 2022 class have the plan of taking June official visits and then making a commitment before the start of their senior season.

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy’s Damari Alston, the nation’s No. 178 overall player and No. 15 running back in the 2022 cycle, could be in that group, but it seems more likely that he’ll stretch his recruitment into the fall.

The four-star prospect is locked in to visit Northwestern June 18 and Penn State June 25 and plans to unofficially visit Florida and Georgia Tech that month as well. Schools such as Florida State and Notre Dame are looking at scheduling fall official visits with Alston, which is another sign that Alston is taking his time with the process.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Damari Alston
Alston, a longtime Irish target, is looking at taking his second trip to South Bend. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Before Alston became a national prospect, he visited Notre Dame back in November of 2019 when the Irish dismantled Navy. He met Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor during his visit and received an offer from Notre Dame the following August.

