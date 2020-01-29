News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 13:34:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Update On Notre Dame Assistant Coaching Searches

BlueandGold
Staff

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain in the market for two coaches, specifically tight end and defensive backfield help. Here is what Blue & Gold Illustrated has heard from our sources around the program.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Brian Kelly's Notre Dame Fighting Irish have two assistant coach openings.
Brian Kelly's Notre Dame Fighting Irish have two assistant coach openings.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}