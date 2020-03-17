The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced on Tuesday it will play Notre Dame for the first time ever when the Mountain West Conference school travels to Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022.

The Rebels have had only one winning seasons since 2001 (7-6 in 2013) and are 35-89 since 2010.

According to the release, the Fighting Irish will pay UNLV a $1.35 million guarantee to play the game. Former 2017-19 Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was hired as the new head coach at UNLV this winter.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Notre Dame also would play Cal in football for the first time since 1967 in another one-time deal in which the Irish would not have to make a return trip to Berkeley to play the Golden Bears.



Marshall also is a third one-time deal in 2022. Like UNLV, the Thundering Herd will face Notre Dame for the first time.

Although the UNLV Rebels will be a first-time opponent, they won’t be the first from the state to play at Notre Dame. The Nevada Wolfpack played at Notre Dame Stadium to open the 2009 season (a 35-0 Irish win), and in the second game of 2016 (a 39-10 Irish win when current Notre Dame recruiting coordinator/special teams coordinator Brian Polian was Nevada’s head coach).

The ACC still has to determine what dates Notre Dame will play road games at North Carolina and Syracuse in 2022, plus at home versus Boston College. Originally, the Navy game was unofficially listed as the Oct. 22 contest for the Irish, but with UNLV's announcement of that same date, that would not be possible.

That leaves room for one more contest. Here is how the 2022 schedule tentatively looks so far:

Sept. 3 — at Ohio State

Sept. 10 — Marshall

Sept. 17 — Cal

Oct. 15 — Stanford

Oct. 22 — UNLV

Nov. 5 — Clemson

No. 26 — at USC

TBD — Navy

TBD — Boston College

TBD — at North Carolina

TBD — at Syracuse