New Canaan (Conn.) High quarterback and Notre Dame signee Drew Pyne spoke with Blue & Gold Illustrated after the final practice for the Under Armour All-American Game. Hear what the future Fighting Irish gunslinger had to say below.

"Playing with the best guys in the country -- the speed of the game is second to none. I've been adapting to that and getting better every single day."

"He was giving us advice for the future. He gave us tips on how to be a great teammate and best the quarterback we can be."

On former NFL head coach Steve Mariucci talking with Pyne and the other quarterbacks after practice

"It's been awesome. Being able to play with the best guys in the country made me better every single. I can't wait to put it all together tomorrow for the game."

On playing with Chris Tyree



"He's lightning in a bottle. I got to throw him a touchdown today on a swing route. I got tingles through my body. I can't wait to watch Chris next year."

On what Pyne's goal was heading into Under Armour week

"When I talked to Coach [Brian] Kelly during our in-home visit, I didn't know if I was going to be able to play down here due to my injury. I didn't get to play in my last game, but I ended up being okay, and Coach Kelly and I talked about me competing against the best guys in the country and adjusting to the speed. I've really improved a lot down here and I feel more comfortable playing against these guys. I'll feel more comfortable going into college."

On taking a couple of weeks off from throwing after an injury

"I'm completely fine; I'm 100 percent. Giving it a rest was good."

On meeting Cam Newton

"Cam was great. He had no filter with what he was saying. He was speaking very real to us, talking about his mistakes and how he came back from them and getting a mindset now of being ready to take all of the adversity in college and the pros."

On Michael Mayer sticking with Notre Dame despite Chip Long's departure

"I don't know what he said to you guys, but I didn't worry about him at all. We talked about it as friends and said that it didn't affect our decision. As far as I know, he wasn't wavering one bit and I don't think he was. He's the one who told me that Coach Long was leaving; I wasn't aware of it at the time. I don't think he was wavering at all."