Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back and Notre Dame class of 2020 signee Chris Tyree discussed why offensive coordinator Chip Long 's departure didn't affect his decision with the Irish and more with Blue & Gold Illustrated 's Mike Singe r.

On home visit with Lance Taylor, Brian Kelly, Del Alexander and Brian Polian...

"It was like extended family coming into the house. That's how comfortable I feel with my relationships with the coaches."

On Chip Long's departure...

"We talked about it [during the in-home visit]. It's not going to change how they're going to use me in their offense."

On why Long leaving the program didn't affect his decision, despite Long playing a big role in his recruitment...

"Stuff like that happens. There's been coaches who recruit somebody, wait for them to sign and then go to a different place. I understand that coaches are chasing dreams just like we are. It's nothing personal; it's a business."

On his relationship with Lance Taylor...

"We're really close. With him being my position coach, that's the guy I'll be with most of the time. I have a great relationship with him."