Tyler Buchner's confidence builds as Notre Dame QB competition heats up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The fact that Tyler Buchner submitted a wrong answer to a question from the media Saturday so matter-of-factly that it almost seemed believable is actually the kind of progress Tommy Rees is looking for in his aspiring starting quarterback. Buchner, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore competing with junior Drew Pyne this spring for the top spot on Notre Dame’s QB depth chart, was asked about the benefit of weekly meetings he and the other three quarterbacks have been having with first-year head coach Marcus Freeman — and what he’s learned from them.



Buchner started with the more pragmatic reasons, such as watching film from a different (defensive) perspective, Freeman’s expertise. And he went on to suggest that Freeman learning more about the offense in the QB room and the QBs learning more about Freeman made it easier for Freeman to yell at that position group, if warranted. “If he yells at us, he knows what he’s yelling at us for,” Buchner said Saturday after practice No. 2 of 15 this spring. “You can’t yell at us if you don’t know us. You know what I’m saying? “That way, if he supports us and builds a relationship, when he coaches us, it’s not just, ‘Who is this guy coaching us?’ We have a relationship with him.” Buchner then launched into some of the more personal aspects of Freeman that he’s picked up on in the past three months. “He’s a really good guy. He’s cool. He's a players coach,” Buchner said of ND’s former defensive coordinator, in 2021. “He's everything you’d want in a head coach. I had no idea what he was like. I didn’t spend any time in the defensive meetings. “So just getting to know him, he’s a family man. All his kids are around. He’s got a dog — those things. He’s very relatable.” “Do you know the name of the dog?” came the follow-up question. “Marcus,” Buchner said confidently. Laughter ensued. “The name of the dog is Marcus?” “Pretty sure,” Buchner said. More laughter. “Well, I don’t know,” he said. “Don’t quote me on that.” The dog is not named Marcus. But if Buchner takes that kind of conviction into the huddle, it doesn’t matter what the dog's name is. “For Tyler, the two things we've talked about is one — Drew has presence,” said Rees, Notre Dame’s second-year offensive coordinator and sixth year QBs coach. “(Pyne) has a voice. Guys gravitate to his voice. He's out in front. He has those abilities. The message to Tyler was, 'Hey, you're not a freshman anymore. You have to take the next step from a presence standpoint. “‘If you're going to go win the job to be the starting quarterback at Notre Dame, the team has to look at you that way. The only way you get them to look at you that way is by handling yourself that way.’” The second point of emphasis from Rees to Buchner, the favorite to win the job, was more accuracy in his passes. As ND’s No. 2 QB behind departed starter Jack Coan, Buchner fashioned a 142.7 pass-efficiency ranking in 2021, completing 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards and three TDs and three interceptions. His small-sample size efficiency number, had Buchner had enough pass attempts to qualify for the national rankings, would have placed him 56th nationally, just ahead of Michigan starting QB Cade McNamara. More impressive was Buchner’s running, which is why he was able to earn a niche role in the Irish offense as a freshman in 2021. He finished the season as ND’s second-leading rusher with 336 yards on 46 carries for a 7.3 yards-per-carry average. Only running back Kyren Williams on the Irish roster had more rushing TDs than Buchner’s three. The down side is it created the perception that Buchner is a run-first quarterback, something his high school film from his junior year — his only year playing high school football — would contradict.

ND Quarterback Depth Chart No. Player Height Weight Year 12 Tyler Buchner 6-1 215 So./So. 10 Drew Pyne 6-0 200 Jr./So. 18 Steve Angeli 6-2 210 Fr./Fr. 11 Ron Powlus III 6-3 224 So./Fr.