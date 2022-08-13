Tyler Buchner named Notre Dame starting quarterback

Eight days into Notre Dame's preseason camp, the Irish named their starting quarterback.

Following Saturday's practice, Tyler Buchner was named the team's starting quarterback in a tweet from the program. Buchner beat out Drew Pyne to earn the nod.

"Extremely difficult decision," head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday after making the choice with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. "One that me and coach Rees spent an enormous amount of time talking about.

"It's not really a seven-practice decision. This is something that we kind of looked at last year, we looked at spring, we looked at the summer and the start of fall camp — an entire body of work.

"We just felt like it was time. It was time to give the offense clarity on who's going to be the starting quarterback."