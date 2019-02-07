It can be argued that the best way to evaluate a program’s recruiting efforts is to look at multiple classes. A two-year view is ideal, with the objective for a program being that every year the two combined classes grade out well together.

A primary reason for a two-year view is that it shows a greater impact on the depth chart, with classes meant to complement each other. Take Notre Dame’s 2019 class, which didn’t include a tight end. The reason wasn't that the staff missed out or came up empty, it was a choice determined by the fact it landed two talented tight ends in the 2018 class and before the start of the 2018 season it had already landed two gifted tight ends in the 2020 class.

At that point it was best to direct resources and scholarships for the 2019 class to different positions.

In other instances, coaches might be looking for a specific skill set at a position rather than just looking for the “best” player. That might impact rankings from a recruiting service, but when it comes to building a roster it works.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at Notre Dame’s 2018 and 2019 recruiting efforts on the offensive side of the ball. To begin let’s take a look at how the signees in the two classes rank together.