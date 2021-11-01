Two players Notre Dame will lean on in preparing to stop the Navy offense

One of these players is a household name. The other, not so much. But this week, they have a lot in common. No. 8 Notre Dame (7-1) is expecting big things out of both of them in preparing to play Navy (2-6). Graduate senior linebacker Drew White. There's the name Fighting Irish fans are more than familiar with. Sophomore preferred walk-on quarterback Chase Ketterer. That one might take some research for some, but he'll be as important to Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly as anyone wearing a gold helmet this week. White has been a staple for the Notre Dame defense for five years now. He has started the last 33 games. He ranks third on the team in total tackles this season. Ketterer has not played a single snap in blue and gold, but he will take plenty of them in a meaningful role in practices leading up to Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff (NBC).

Ketterer played quarterback at New Carlisle (Ind.) New Prairie high school. The Cougars ran the triple-option offense. Navy, of course, is well known for employing the triple option at the college level. Ketterer's job this week? Simulate Navy starting quarterback Tai Lavatai on Notre Dame's scout team offense. A big reason why the 5-11, 203-pound Ketterer is on the Notre Dame roster is for this one week. Preparing to play Navy is a unique challenge. Having operated the offense for the entirety of his high school career, Ketterer has an ability to give the Notre Dame defense a similar look to what it will see from Lavatai on Saturday. "We really liked his competitiveness and thought he was an outstanding athlete, but this was a conversation that we had when we entered into this kind of agreement," Kelly said.

Ketterer ran for 2,496 yards on 307 attempts as a senior at New Prairie according to MaxPreps. He piled up 5,494 yards in 40 games for an average of 137.4 yards per game. He's going to have White and Notre Dame's other starters on defense on their toes in practices all week. Kelly said Ketterer has actually handled 80% of the scout team reps in the last month. He's been a key player behind the scenes for a while now, but his importance has certainly been magnified given the opponent appearing next on the schedule. White, meanwhile, has played against Navy twice. It would be three, but the two teams didn't play each other last year for the first time since 1926 because of schedule alterations due to COVID-19 and White redshirted during his true freshman season in 2017. Still, White is as familiar with the Midshipmen as anyone on the Notre Dame roster. He totaled six tackles against Navy in 2018 and 10 tackles in 2019. Kelly said it's a combination of White's intelligence and athleticism that allows him to excel against Navy. "He is as fit as any player we have," Kelly said. "He just takes care of himself. And he's made himself to where he is today."

Notre Dame linebacker Drew White goes in for a tackle against Navy in the Irish's 52-20 win in 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)