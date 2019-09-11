Two Official Visitors Due In For Notre Dame Men's Basketball
Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's basketball program will host two official visitors this weekend, which includes a four-star Rivals150 prospect. Blue & Gold Illustrated previews the official and unofficial basketball visitors for Notre Dame this weekend.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
Official Visitors 9/13 - 9/15
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news