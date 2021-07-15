Two Notre Dame Players Make Sporting News’ Top 40 For 2021
More preseason honors are coming in for Notre Dame players.
Sporting News’ ranking of the 40 best college football players for 2021 included a pair of Irish juniors who have been frequently recognized this summer.
Safety Kyle Hamilton is sixth on the list, while running back Kyren Williams is 26th. Only two other defensive players — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 3) and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 4) — were above Hamilton, who was a consensus All-American as a sophomore.
The 6-4, 221-pound Hamilton is a projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was named a Sporting News first-team preseason All-American earlier this month. He’s coming off a sophomore season in which he led Notre Dame with 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six passes broken up and one interception.
“Hamilton’s versatility is a trademark in the Notre Dame secondary,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “He averaged more than 50 tackles the last two seasons, and that comes with 5.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions. That high-level play makes him a mismatch for offenses, and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will find ways to exploit that for the Fighting Irish.”
Williams, a Sporting News first-team preseason All-American as an all-purpose player, is the No. 3 running back in the top 40. Texas’ Bijan Robinson (No. 14 overall) and Iowa State 2020 first-team Sporting News All-American Breece Hall (No. 7) are ahead of him.
“Williams emerged as an all-around playmaker out of the backfield for the Irish, and he has a gift for making the big play at the right time,” Bender wrote. “He finished with 1,125 rushing yards and 13 TDs, but he also had 35 receptions for 313 yards and a TD. With a new quarterback, Williams will take on an even more important role in 2021.”
Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Walter Camp, Pro Football Focus and Lindy’s Sports preview magazine have named Hamilton a first-team preseason All-American in recent weeks. Williams also appeared on Athlon’s third team.
A few other Irish players have earned preseason recognition, namely offensive linemen Jarrett Patterson and Cain Madden.
A sixth-year senior graduate transfer from Marshall, Madden is a 31-game starter and was a second-team Associated Press All-American last season. PFF pegged him as a first-team All-American following the 2020 season and did so again on its 2021 preseason team. Walter Camp named him to its preseason second team.
Athlon and PFF named 21-game starter Patterson a second- and third-team preseason All-American, respectively. Athlon also tabbed tight end Michael Mayer a third-teamer.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.