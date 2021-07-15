Two Notre Dame Players Make Sporting News’ Top 40 For 2021

More preseason honors are coming in for Notre Dame players. Sporting News’ ranking of the 40 best college football players for 2021 included a pair of Irish juniors who have been frequently recognized this summer. Safety Kyle Hamilton is sixth on the list, while running back Kyren Williams is 26th. Only two other defensive players — Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 3) and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 4) — were above Hamilton, who was a consensus All-American as a sophomore.

Junior safety Kyle Hamilton has frequently popped up on preseason All-America teams. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

The 6-4, 221-pound Hamilton is a projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was named a Sporting News first-team preseason All-American earlier this month. He’s coming off a sophomore season in which he led Notre Dame with 63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six passes broken up and one interception. “Hamilton’s versatility is a trademark in the Notre Dame secondary,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “He averaged more than 50 tackles the last two seasons, and that comes with 5.5 tackles for loss and five interceptions. That high-level play makes him a mismatch for offenses, and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will find ways to exploit that for the Fighting Irish.” Williams, a Sporting News first-team preseason All-American as an all-purpose player, is the No. 3 running back in the top 40. Texas’ Bijan Robinson (No. 14 overall) and Iowa State 2020 first-team Sporting News All-American Breece Hall (No. 7) are ahead of him.