Two Notre Dame Commits Make Latest 2020 Rivals250
The latest edition of the Rivals250 for the class of 2020 was released Wednesday, and two Notre Dame commits made the cut to join quarterback commit Drew Pyne, who checked in at No. 49 in the Rivals100 on Tuesday.
Tight end commit Kevin Bauman of Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic landed at No. 103, while his fellow tight end commit Michael Mayer of Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic came in at No. 205.
