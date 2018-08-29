Ticker
Two Notre Dame Commits Make Latest 2020 Rivals250

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

D0du9dzht3nxbqbpdsmd
Notre Dame TE commit Kevin Bauman checked in at No. 103 in the latest edition of the 2020 Rivals250
Rivals.com

The latest edition of the Rivals250 for the class of 2020 was released Wednesday, and two Notre Dame commits made the cut to join quarterback commit Drew Pyne, who checked in at No. 49 in the Rivals100 on Tuesday.

Tight end commit Kevin Bauman of Red Bank (N.J.) Red Bank Catholic landed at No. 103, while his fellow tight end commit Michael Mayer of Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic came in at No. 205.

ADDITIONAL TARGETS 

