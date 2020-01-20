Two Former Fighting Irish Players Make Super Bowl
After a 37-20 victory of the Green Bay Packers, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive tackle Sheldon Day of the San Fransisco 49ers are going to Super Bowl LIV, both of which played at Notre Dame under current head coach Brian Kelly.
Former Fighting Irish tight end Alizé Mack is also contributing to a super bowl team as a member of the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs.
McGlinchey played at Notre Dame from 2013-17, becoming a full-time starter in 2015 at right tackle before moving to the left side for 2016 and 2017 and was named a captain in both of his final seasons. After a stellar senior season, he was named a first-team All-American by several outlets.
He was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
In two NFL seasons, McGlinchey has started 28 regular-season games and in two playoff victories — all at right tackle.
After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in the middle of the 2019 season, he missed four games of the regular season but seemed to come back even stronger and will start in the Super Bowl.
Day played at Notre Dame from 2012-15 and had an immediate impact on the team as soon as he stepped on campus. In his freshman season, he played all 13 games and recorded 23 tackles and two sacks.
By the time he was a junior, Day was a full-time starter and then flourished his senior year with 45 tackles, 15.5 TFLs and four sacks, earning second-team All-American honors form the associated press.
The Jacksonville Jaguars took Day in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After receiving limited playing time in his first year and a half, Day was waived before getting picked up by the 49ers in November of 2017, where he has played ever since.
In a reserve role, he recorded 15 tackles this season and one sack.
Mack played at Notre Dame from 2015-2018, playing every game his freshman season before sitting out the following year. He came back and played two more seasons in 2017 and 2018, accumulating 53 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns.
He was taken in the seven-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints and serving on the practice squad before getting released on Sept. 20. The Chiefs then signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 6.
As a practice squad player, there's no guarantee that Mack will be given a super bowl ring if the Chiefs win, as it is up to the organization.
