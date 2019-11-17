The day after a 52-20 win over Navy, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly addressed the media. He touched on the injury to sophomore linebacker Shayne Simon, the recent lack of production at the running back position, controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and more.

On the positives he's seen from his team in recent weeks: Kelly: "Playing fast, playing physical and executing at a high level right now. Those three things, which are obviously pretty good tenants to playing winning football. Fast, physical and again, anytime that you execute at a high level, which we are, you're going to see good things happen." On where his team has become more physical as of late:

Kelly: "I would say both lines. We controlled the line of scrimmage again, defensively as well, against obviously the No. 1 rushing team in the country. You've got to win the line of scrimmage. You do that with a physicality. I think they played outstanding against Duke as well. "I'd say both the offensive line and the defensive line controlling the line of scrimmage has definitely been a highlight." On the injuries the Irish suffered against Navy: Kelly: "Shayne Simon is really the only one to have an [injury of] significance in terms of not being able to play next week. He'll have an MRI later this afternoon, which will give us a little bit more information. He had a dislocation of the patella, the kneecap, and it was put back in out on the field. What kind of structural damage, all of those things, we'll find out later today after an MRI."

On how the role the forced fumbles played in the win: Kelly: "Anytime that you're able to take the football away from a team like Navy, that obviously can't find themselves in the kind of hole that they were, because they're not built that way. They're built really to shorten the game. "It takes time for them to score, provided you're doing your job the right way. As I had mentioned earlier in the last line of questioning, we were fast and physical and they hadn't seen that kind of defense all year. It led to some turnovers. It's one thing to turn the ball over, but we capitalized offensively. "Our defense did a great job of rallying around the football, taking it away, and then capitalizing on it offensively. It certainly changed the whole scope of the game early on." On the progress of running back Jafar Armstrong as he works his way back from an early-season injury: Kelly: "I think it's been a process for him. It's taken him time to develop his core strength back. He had a pretty significant injury. "For him to get back on the field the way he did is a great testament to him. That doesn't mean you're, you're back to the level of playing the game before the injury. I think each week is an opportunity for him to continue to get back to the elusive quickness and power." "He's giving us what he's got right now. I think there's more. As he continues to play, you'll see glimpses of more of what we saw before he got injured."