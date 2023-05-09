With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Tuesday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in Utah. That means he'll be visiting American Fork High for 2024 safety target Davis Andrews. When O'Leary and head coach Marcus Freeman visited American Fork in January, it resulted in a scholarship offer for Andrews. Now he's one of Notre Dame's best chances to add another safety to the 2024 class. Andrews visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game and plans to return for an official visit.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Arizona. His scheduled includes trips to Gilbert Casteel for 2024 cornerback target Jeremiah Newcombe and Phoenix Brophy Prep for 2025 cornerback target Cree Thomas. Notre Dame has continued to express interest in Newcombe, a four-star recruit, despite his verbal commitment to Oklahoma in March. Thomas attends the same school that sent cornerback Benjamin Morrison to Notre Dame. Thomas visited Notre Dame in April. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTUwNTA0NjAyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Virginia again. He'll have the chance to see a pair of 2024 linebacker targets — Chris Cole at Salem (Va.) High and Bodie Kahoun at Roanoke Patrick Henry — and another 2025 linebacker target, Brett Clatterbaugh of Culpeper Eastern View. All three visited Notre Dame this spring. Cole was on campus in April and plans to return for an official . Kahoun visited once each in March and April. Clatterbaugh visited in April.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Parker and Stuckey are expected to be recruiting in California. They can check out 2024 wide receiver target Jason Robinson as part of the Long Beach Poly showcase. Robinson's younger brother, Jadyn Robinson, is a four-star wide receiver in the 2025 class. Long Beach Poly also has a talented linebacker in the 2024 class: Dylan Williams. Jason Robinson visited Notre Dame in April for multiple days.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in Texas. He'll have a chance to evaluate a pair of 2025 quarterback prospects: Kevin Sperry at Frisco Rock Hill and Kelden Ryan at Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal. Sperry is committed to Oklahoma.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Georgia. He'll have a chance to check in with 2024 offensive line commit Anthonie Knapp at Roswell (Ga.) High. Knapp plans to be back at Notre Dame for an official visit June 2-4.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in the Kansas City area, where he once was a running backs coach for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi

Biagi is expected to be recruiting in Texas again. He'll spend time in the Houston area checking on various recruits. Houston and its surrounding area has 12 recruits rated by Rivals with at least a four-star rating in the 2025 class. Notre Dame has offered two of them: running back Tory Blaylock and defensive end Landon Rink. The Irish offered Pearland Shadow Creek linebacker Anthony Williams, a 2025 recruit, on Monday. Defensive line coach Al Washington was also in Texas on Monday.

Defensive line coach Al Washington