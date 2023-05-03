With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Wednesday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Texas. He'll get a chance to catch up with 2023 wide receiver signee Kaleb Smith from Frisco Rick Reedy. The three-star recruit is the lone wide receiver in Notre Dame's 2023 class who didn't enroll early. Stuckey will also be able to see a pair of talented wide receivers who are teammates at Lucas Lovejoy: 2025 target Daylan McCutcheon and 2024 prospect Parker Livingston. McCutcheon visited Notre Dame in April.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is also expected to be recruiting in Texas. He'll have the chance to see a pair of 2025 linebacker targets in Dallas: Kelvion Riggins at South Oak Cliff and Elijah Barnes at Skyline. Riggins did not make a previously planned visit to Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game. Golden will also check on a pair of 2025 linebacker prospects: Riley Pettijohn at McKinney High and Ke'Breion Winston at Lancaster High. Golden could also look into 2024 LSU linebacker commit Davshon Keys at Aledo High.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Tennessee to visit Nashville's Lipscomb Academy for one of his few remaining cornerback targets in the 2024 class. Kaleb Beasley has been committed Tennessee since October, but he made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on April 1.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Iowa with a focus on 2024 offensive line target Grant Brix at Logan Magnolia Community. Brix, who attended the Blue-Gold Game, is on the short list of remaining offensive tackles targets still showing interest in Notre Dame.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Florida. He's scheduled to spend time around the Tampa area with a trip to Clearwater Academy International for 2024 defensive tackle target Sean Sevillano Jr. After receiving an offer on March 13, Sevillano visited Notre Dame on March 25.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is also expected to be recruiting in Texas for a second consecutive day. McCullough will have the chance Tuesday to visit Decatur High for 2024 running back target Nathaniel Palmer. McCullough visited Palmer last May as well.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to remain in Georgia for a second day to continue his quarterback tour of the Peach State. On Tuesday, Guidugli's travels should take him to Warner Robins Houston County for 2025 target Antwann Hill. When Hill received an offer from the Irish in January, former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees was still on staff.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to be recruiting in North Carolina. He'll have a chance to see Notre Dame's lone tight end commit in the 2024 class: Jack Larsen at Charlotte Catholic. Charlotte is home to two other Notre Dame commits: defensive end Bryce Young and wide receiver Micah Gilbert at Charlotte Christian. All three Charlotte products attended Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game last month.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be conducting area recruiting around the Tampa, Fla., area. The Rivals database lists 12 four-star recruits in the 2024 class and two four-star recruits in the 2025 class from Tampa.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi