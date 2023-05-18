With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Thursday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Running backs coach Deland McCullough and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

McCullough and Parker are expected to be recruiting in Texas with a trip to see 2024 running back target Kedren Young together at Lufkin High. Young plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame in June. McCullough will also check on 2025 running back target Tory Blaylock at Humble Atascocita. Blaylock received a Notre Dame offer in January. Parker will head to Southlake Carroll for 2025 tight end target Jack Vandorselaer. He received an offer from Parker in March and visited the Irish in April.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi

Biagi is expected to be recruiting in Oklahoma with a trip to Washington High for 2025 tight end target Nate Roberts. He visited Notre Dame in April after receiving an offer in March.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in Virginia. He'll have a chance to see 2025 safety target Kendall Daniels at Norfolk Maury. Daniels reported a Notre Dame offer on St. Patrick's Day during the Pot of Gold Day recruiting event. His offer list has doubled since Notre Dame became his ninth offer.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Georgia. He's scheduled to visit Buford High for 2025 cornerback target Devin Williams, who reported a Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in Alabama. His search for quarterback talent will lead him to Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson for 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn. The eighth grader has already reported 13 offers after winning a varsity state championship. Guidugli is also scheduled to make a stop at Hoover (Ala.) High. That Alabama powerhouse has two 2026 quarterbacks with scholarship offers: Jonah Winston and Noah Schuback. Winston is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Jameis Winston. Schuback played more at the position as a freshman. Linebacker target Bradley Shaw, a 2024 recruit, also attends Hoover.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to remain in New Jersey for a second consecutive day. He'll have the chance to visit The Hun School of Princeton for 2024 defensive tackle commit Owen Wafle. Golden will spend the rest of the day doing area recruiting in the state. The Irish have already offered a pair of 2025 recruits in New Jersey: linebacker Kamar Archie and cornerback Jahmir Joseph.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting around the major cities in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state has nine offensive linemen in the 2024 class with a rating of at least three stars and two in the 2025 class. That included 2024 guard commit Peter Jones.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be conducting area recruiting throughout Indiana. Notre Dame has offered five players in its home state in the 2024 and 2025 classes: 2024 offensive linemen Styles Prescod and Ian Moore, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham, 2024 athlete Brauntae Johnson and 2025 cornerback Mark Zackery.

Defensive line coach Al Washington