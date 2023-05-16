With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Tuesday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in Florida with a trip to Jacksonville as a highlight. That's because it's home to 2025 wide receiver target Jaime Ffrench. The Irish hosted Ffrench for a visit in March. He received a Notre Dame offer in December when the Irish were in Jacksonville preparing for the Gator Bowl.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in the Detroit area with a trip to Belleville (Mich.) High planned for 2025 quarterback target Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 pro-style quarterback in his class hasn't visited Notre Dame since receiving an offer in Jan. 2022 despite living a roughly three-hour drive from South Bend.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Georgia. He'll have a chance to check on 2025 defensive end target Elijah Griffin at Savannah Christian School. Griffin is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to be recruiting in Nebraska, where the Irish recently received a commitment from Omaha Westside linebacker Teddy Rezac. But Parker's sights will be set on 2024 tight end target Carter Nelson at Ainsworth High. Nelson is on the short list of candidates for a second tight end in the Irish class alongside four-star recruit Jack Larsen.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in California again with a trip to see 2024 safety target Marquis Gallegos at West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade. O'Leary visited the school last week as well. Gallegos made his most recent trip to Notre Dame in April over Easter weekend.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi

Biagi is expected to be recruiting in Colorado and Utah. Once he arrives in Utah, a trip to American Fork High will be a priority in order to see 2024 safety target Davis Andrews. The three-star recruit plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame in June. Notre Dame hasn't offered any recruits in Colorado for the 2024, 2025 or 2026 classes. Rivals rates 11 prospects in Colorado as three-star recruits in the 2024 class and one prospect as a three-star recruit in the 2025 class. The state has no four-star prospects in those classes.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Louisiana with a trip to Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy in order to check on 2025 running back target James Simon. Calvary will play its spring game Tuesday night. Simon received his Notre Dame offer on St. Patrick's Day.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in New York. He'll make stops at Melville St. Anthony's for 2026 defensive line target Preston Carey, Rochelle Iona Prep for 2025 offensive line prospect Rowan Byrne and 2024 athlete prospect Samuel Madu. Carey received an informal offer from Notre Dame during his visit in March. Byrne camped at Notre Dame last June. Madu visited Notre Dame in April.



Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Florida. He is scheduled to make stops at Tampa Berkeley Prep for 2025 cornerback target Dallas Golden and Sarasota Cardinal Mooney for 2024 cornerback prospect Teddy Foster and 2025 wide receiver prospect Chris McCorkle. Golden visited Notre Dame in April for the Blue-Gold Game.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph