With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Thursday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to be recruiting in Mississippi and Alabama. His itinerary includes trips to Lucedale (Miss.) George County for 2025 quarterback target Deuce Knight and Saraland (Ala.) High for 2025 quarterback target KJ Lacey. Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli made stops at both of their schools on April 28. Knight spoke highly of the Irish following a visit to Notre Dame in early April. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTUwNTA0NjAyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in Maryland. He'll make a stop by Baltimore St. Frances for 2025 cornerback target Blake Woodby and Kevyn Humes. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden visited the school April 27, the first day the Irish staff was on the recruiting trail for this evaluation period. Humes visited Notre Dame in April.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Wisconsin. While traveling in the state he once coached, Rudolph will visit Green Bay's Notre Dame Academy for 2025 tight end target James Flanigan. Parker stopped by Flanigan's school May 1. Flanigan visited Notre Dame in March for a spring practice and in April for the Blue-Gold Game. He's the son of former Irish defensive lineman Jim Flanigan.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting again in Arizona. This time he'll make a stop at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep to see 2025 wide receiver target Cooper Perry. Stuckey visited Perry's school May 2. Perry visited Notre Dame in March for two days.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting again in California to evaluate quarterbacks in the 2025 and 2026 classes. The state currently has six four-star QBs and five three-star QBs in 2025 class, according to Rivals. There are already five 2026 quarterbacks with at least five scholarships offers. Notre Dame has yet to offer a 2025 or 2026 quarterback in California.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in St. Louis. Rivals has given ratings of three stars or better to 10 prospects in Missouri for the 2025 class. Eight of them live in the St. Louis area. Notre Dame has offered one of them: Four-star athlete Dierre Hill, who plays running back and wide receiver at St. Louis Vashon.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi

Defensive coordinator Al Golden and safeties coach Chris O'Leary

Golden and O'Leary will be back on Notre Dame's campus as the Irish host transfer portal safety Antonio Carter II from FCS-level Rhode Island. Carter's visit started Wednesday and is scheduled to run into Friday.

Defensive line coach Al Washington