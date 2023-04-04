Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli wanted to learn more about 2025 quarterback target Deuce Knight on Saturday, so he asked Knight to teach him about the offense he runs at George County High in Lucedale, Miss. Knight started drawing up plays on the whiteboard in a meeting room inside the Guglielmino Athletics Complex on Notre Dame’s campus. The time the two spent talking about football intricacies stood as Knight’s favorite part of his first Notre Dame visit. “I was teaching him some stuff, because he said one thing he judges quarterbacks on is how good they retain knowledge,” Knight said. “I’m basically teaching him something we run so he can see how I explain stuff and how I do certain things. “He was the first quarterbacks coach who got me on the board to do something like that. That impressed me. We were running through plays and how they do things like how they do protection calls. That was my favorite thing that I did that Saturday.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, left, poses with four-star quarterback Deuce Knight, 2025 recruit. (Photo provided)

Knight did plenty of learning himself as he followed around Guidugli and the Irish quarterbacks for most of Saturday's practice in the Irish Athletics Center. It also allowed Knight, who the Irish offered on St. Patrick's Day, to get a better sense for how Guidugli coaches his players. "Coach Guidugli's not a quarterbacks coach who stands by and watches his Qs warm up," Knight said. "He's warming up with them. He'll probably do a couple drills with them. You can tell he has a lot of energy. "Coach Guidugli doesn't get mad. You don't hear him like other coaches who get mad and extend that on you when you do something wrong. He will come talk to you and tell you what you did wrong." Notre Dame started establishing a relationship with the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Knight weeks prior to extending him an offer as part of the program's Pot of Gold Day. Guidugli, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and director of recruiting Chad Bowden have been putting in time to get to know the four-star recruit. Bowden gave Knight a warm welcome Saturday. "He has a lot of energy," Knight said. "It's fun talking to him. He's really outgoing. When I made it to the facility, I tried to shake Chad's hand. And this man came up and gave me a big hug. It was funny." Even before Notre Dame offered Knight, he started to plan his visit. "Every school that offered me I wanted to get up and see," Knight said. "But Notre Dame, that's one of the biggest colleges in the nation to play for, so I wanted to get up there regardless. I wanted to see how coach Guidugli coaches and stuff like that."

Knight made visits to Tennessee and Auburn in March prior to making it up to Notre Dame. He visited Mississippi State on Tuesday and still wants to get to South Carolina before he starts focusing on his own spring football practices. MaxPreps credited Knight with 1,929 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions on 121-of-196 (61.7%) passing in nine games as a sophomore. However, Knight’s team played 10 games, so the stats appear to be incomplete. MaxPreps also lists Knight as rushing 58 times for 488 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Knight, who Rivals ranks as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and No. 197 overall in the 2025 class, still has room for growth. “I want to get my footwork better,” Knight said. “I want to have my body in the right place with my feet in the right place when I’m throwing the ball. Sometimes I get lazy with my feet. I want to get bigger, too.” Saturday’s visit likely won’t be the last Notre Dame sees of Knight. He would like to return for a visit in the summer and a game in the fall. “Everything impressed me,” Knight said. “I had a great time. My dad had a great time. We just enjoyed our time in South Bend.”