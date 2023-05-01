With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff is hitting the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Monday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in Southern California to see four Rival100 linebacker targets in their respective classes: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa at Bellflower St. John Bosco, Noah Mikhail at La Verne Bonita, Nasir Wyatt at Santa Ana Mater Dei and Madden Faraimo at San Juan Capistrano JSerra Catholic. Viliamu-Asa, the lone 2024 recruit of that quartet, recently put the Irish in his final three and plans to return to Notre Dame for an official visit. Mikhail is the only one of the three 2025 recruits to have previously visited Notre Dame. He's done so twice.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected be recruiting in Texas to see a pair of 2024 safety targets: Paul Mencke Jr. at Schertz Clemens and Oliver Miles III at El Campo High. Both Mencke and Miles visited Notre Dame in April.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in North Carolina to check on some new and old faces. He'll see the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, David Sanders Jr., at Charlotte Providence Day. He'll evaluate 2024 offensive tackle prospect Kai Greer at Waxhaw Marvin Ridge. And he'll spend some time with 2023 offensive line signee Sullivan Absher from Belmont South Point. Sanders received a Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day in March.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in and around Tampa, Fla., with the opportunity to evaluate a pair of quarterback prospects: Will Griffin in the 2026 class at Tampa Jesuit and Carter Smith in the 2025 class at Fort Myers Bishop Verot. Griffin already has offers from Florida, Florida State and Miami following his freshman season. Smith has offers from all three in-state powers as well.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to be recruiting in California with 2024 wide receiver target Jason Robinson as his top priority. Robinson's second visit to Notre Dame lasted multiple days in April. He recently spoke to Inside ND Sports about the Irish and recent visits to Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Penn State.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Arizona with 2024 defensive end target Elijah Rushing as his primary focus. Rushing is scheduled to make an official visit to Notre Dame in June.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to be recruiting in Wisconsin with 2025 tight end target James Flanigan at the top of his list. Flanigan, the son of former Irish defensive lineman Jim Flanigan, visited Notre Dame twice this spring after receiving an Irish offer on Pot of Gold Day in March.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Oklahoma with an opportunity to evaluate 2024 prospect Xavier Robinson. Though Rivals projects Robinson as an inside linebacker, he's also a running back recruit. Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have been in pursuit of the Midwest City Carl Albert product. Robinson announced Monday he's extending his recruitment and has official visits in June planned for Iowa State (9th), Oklahoma (15th) and Oklahoma State (22nd).

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be conducting area recruiting around Detroit. The city alone has three four-star recruits in the 2025 class and the suburbs have talent in multiple classes.

