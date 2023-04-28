With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff will hit the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Friday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Parker and Williams are expected to be recruiting in Illinois to check in on a current wide receiver commitment and another they hope eventually commits to the Irish. They're stops Friday will include Glen Ellyn Glenbard South for 2024 commit Cam Williams and Geneva High for 2025 target Talyn Taylor. Williams was on campus this past weekend for the Blue-Gold Game and is a regular visitor. Taylor visited Notre Dame in March after receiving an offer.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to be recruiting in Mississippi and Alabama to check in on a pair of 2025 quarterback targets: Deuce Knight at Lucedale (Miss.) George County and KJ Lacey at Saraland (Ala.) High. Both received their Notre Dame offers on Pot of Gold Day in March. Knight visited Notre Dame in April.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Missouri to visit a pair of future Notre Dame running backs: 2023 signee Jeremiyah Love at St. Louis Christian Brothers College High and 2024 commit Aneyas Williams at Hannibal High. Both Love and Williams were in town last weekend for the Blue-Gold Game. McCullough is also expected to check in on 2025 athlete Dierre Hill at St. Louis Vashon. Hill participated in last weekend's Rivals Camp in Cincinnati as a running back. He reported a Notre Dame offer in January.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to be recruiting in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While in The Keystone State, Rudolph will check in with 2024 offensive line commit Peter Jones at Malvern Prep and 2024 offensive line target Kevin Heywood at Royersford Pope John Paul II. Rudolph's New Jersey travels will include a stop at Flanders Mt. Olive to see 2024 offensive line prospect Aidan Lynch, who visited Notre Dame in April. Jones also visited the Irish in April. Heywood was on campus at the end of March, and the Irish are trying stay in the mix with the four-star recruit.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to be recruiting in the DMV area again Friday after ending Thursday in Maryland. Golden will make a trip to Virginia to see 2024 linebacker target Kristopher Jones at Stafford Mountain View and 2024 athlete prospect Aaron Duncan at Woodbridge Freedom. Then in Maryland, Golden is expect to stop at North Potomac Quince Orchard for 2024 linebacker target Jaylen Harvey. Jones, who has visited Notre Dame twice, included the Irish among his top 12 schools. Duncan is a relatively new prospect on Notre Dame's radar. Harvey has an official visit to Notre Dame scheduled for June.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in the Chicagoland area with plenty of targets to visit. Four defensive line targets will be prioritized Friday: 2024 defensive tackle Justin Scott at Chicago's St. Ignatius Prep, 2024 defensive end Marquise Lightfoot at Chicago's Kenwood Academy, 2025 defensive end Gabe Kaminski at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy and 2025 defensive end Nathaniel Marshall at Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick. Scott, Kaminski and Marshall all visited Notre Dame this spring. Lightfoot is considering making an official visit to Notre Dame.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting in New Jersey to see 2025 cornerback target Jahmir Joseph at Montvale St. Joseph's. Joseph received a Notre Dame offer on Pot of Gold Day.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in Maryland to check in with 2024 safety target Dejuan Lane at Baltimore's Gilman School. Lane visited Notre Dame earlier this month.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi