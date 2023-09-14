Tracking Notre Dame football targets in first Rivals100 for 2026 class
Notre Dame football has already offered scholarships to 18 high school sophomores.
When Rivals released Wednesday its first Rivals100 for the 2026 class, 14 of Notre Dame’s 2026 targets appeared on the list.
Unfortunately, the two five-star recruits with Notre Dame offers have already verbally committed elsewhere: quarterback Julian Lewis (No. 1 overall) to USC and wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (No. 4 overall) to Ohio State.
Of the 14 Notre Dame targets in the 2026 Rivals100, five of them have already visited Notre Dame: safety Blaine Bradford (6), quarterback Noah Grubbs (33), defensive tackle Preston Carey (46), cornerback Elbert Hill (66) and wide receiver Daniel Odom (67).
The Irish have also hosted five Rivals100 prospects in the 2026 but have yet to offer them: Penn State running back commit Messiah Mickens (23), quarterback Dia Bell (31), defensive back Jordan Thomas (78), athlete Marcello Vitti (88) and defensive tackle Tyler Merrill (94).
These other Notre Dame targets in the Rivals100 haven’t visited campus to date: defensive tackle James Carrington (11), outside linebacker Anthony Jones (12), quarterback Brady Smigiel (14), offensive tackle Samuelu Utu (28), quarterback Jared Curtis (41), outside linebacker Talanoa Ili (54), safety Jireh Edwards (56).
Only seven prospects in the Rivals100 are currently committed to a program.
