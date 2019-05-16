Top WR Target McMillan Locks In Notre Dame Official Visit
Four-star San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) wide receiver Jalen McMillan has scheduled his official visit to Notre Dame.
Blue & Gold Illustrated has exclusive details on his plans to return to South Bend as well as his decision timeframe.
