Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School class of 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone has seen his recruiting process skyrocket in the past few months, especially after his standout performance at the National Combine jan. 3 in San Antonio. He added Notre Dame to his offer list Jan. 30, which was a big moment in his recruiting process. And the 6-5, 217-pound four-star prospect has locked in a Notre Dame visit.

Fidone, the country’s No. 3 tight end and No. 60 overall prospect per Rivals, has lined up an April 1 unofficial visit to Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Fidone, who is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 60 overall prospect nationally, will travel to Notre Dame April 1 for an unofficial visit. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees visited Fidone’s school during the January recruiting period and extended an offer to him. The day following his Notre Dame visit, Fidone will check out Michigan. The Wolverines have made Fidone a big priority and offered him last November. There are currently three Rivals FutureCast picks in for Fidone to land at Nebraska, but Notre Dame and others are working to make their case to big pass catcher.