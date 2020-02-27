Top Tight End Talent Thomas Fidone Locks In Notre Dame Visit
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School class of 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone has seen his recruiting process skyrocket in the past few months, especially after his standout performance at the National Combine jan. 3 in San Antonio.
He added Notre Dame to his offer list Jan. 30, which was a big moment in his recruiting process. And the 6-5, 217-pound four-star prospect has locked in a Notre Dame visit.
Fidone, who is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 60 overall prospect nationally, will travel to Notre Dame April 1 for an unofficial visit. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees visited Fidone’s school during the January recruiting period and extended an offer to him.
The day following his Notre Dame visit, Fidone will check out Michigan. The Wolverines have made Fidone a big priority and offered him last November.
There are currently three Rivals FutureCast picks in for Fidone to land at Nebraska, but Notre Dame and others are working to make their case to big pass catcher.
Fidone shot up from No. 204 to No. 60 in the Rivals national rankings for the 2021 class. He is ranked as the top player in the state of Iowa.
“He’s a competitor, he wants to be successful, he wants the ball,” Lewis Central School head coach Justin Kammrad said. “Now, it’s just taking that game to the next level. The little ins and outs, ‘How can I get better at the little things to make myself better than even I am?’ He has that mindset. He always asks questions to get better. He believes that he’s good, but he knows he can get better.”
Fidone caught 39 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.
