The top running back on the board for Notre Dame is Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale star Chris Tyree, and that has been the case for some time. Ranked as the No. 60 overall player and the No. 1 all purpose back in the nation by Rivals, Tyree is a must-get for the Irish and new running backs coach Lance Taylor.

Tyree is set to announce his commitment on May 23rd at his high school..

