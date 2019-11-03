Top Players Against Virginia Tech
Offense: WR Chase Claypool
In a game where Notre Dame often struggled with offensive execution, Chase Claypool’s competitiveness and determination played a significant factor in the Irish victory.
On the game-winning drive alone, he had two catches for 39 yards, including a 26-yard reception on fourth and 10 with the game on the line.
During the game, Claypool was targeted 17 times for eight catches and 118 yards, including three receptions for 20 yards or more.
Defense: CB Donte Vaughn
After being a non-factor against Michigan last weekend, senior cornerback Donte Vaughn had a major impact in the win over Virginia Tech. He finished the game with six tackles and two pass breakups.
Virginia Tech threw his way eight times for just three completions and 27 yards. One of those deflections was near the Notre Dame goal line and helped hold Virginia Tech to a field goal in the fourth quarter when the Hokies were already up 17-14.
Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett
Due to one shank, this wasn’t the true freshman punter’s best game of the season, but he still averaged 38.8 yards per punt, including two for more than 50 yards.
But the real reason Bramblett made this list is due to his game-saving hold on the field goal at the end of the game. When Notre Dame scored a touchdown with 0:29 left in the game to make it 20-20, all the team need was an extra point to all but seal the victory.
On the kick, the ball was snapped low and initially looked disastrous. But as the holder, Bramblett stayed calm, caught the ball of the ground and got a clean hold down that kicker Jonathan Doerer drove through the uprights for the victory.
