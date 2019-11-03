Offense: WR Chase Claypool

In a game where Notre Dame often struggled with offensive execution, Chase Claypool’s competitiveness and determination played a significant factor in the Irish victory. On the game-winning drive alone, he had two catches for 39 yards, including a 26-yard reception on fourth and 10 with the game on the line. During the game, Claypool was targeted 17 times for eight catches and 118 yards, including three receptions for 20 yards or more.



Defense: CB Donte Vaughn

After being a non-factor against Michigan last weekend, senior cornerback Donte Vaughn had a major impact in the win over Virginia Tech. He finished the game with six tackles and two pass breakups.



Virginia Tech threw his way eight times for just three completions and 27 yards. One of those deflections was near the Notre Dame goal line and helped hold Virginia Tech to a field goal in the fourth quarter when the Hokies were already up 17-14.

Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett