 The Top Notre Dame Football Players Against Syracuse
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-05 19:46:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Players Against Syracuse

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 win over Syracuse.
((ACC))

Offense: QB Ian Book

In his last game at Notre Dame Stadium, fifth-year senior Ian Book shined and provided a spark to an offense that was stagnant for much of the first half.

He completed 24 of his 37 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns but also threw his second interception of the season. Still, his performance earned him a 150.9 quarterback rating.

Fans have also grown accustomed to Book making plays with his legs, and once again, he did not disappoint. On eight carries, he ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hindered the Syracuse offense in a multitude of ways.

On one play, he lined up over the slot and broke up a pass thrown to a speedy receiver. Next, the senior Rover knifed into the backfield and disrupted Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper as he dropped back to pass. Later, Owusu-Koramoah forced a Syracuse fumble by delivering a bone-crushing hit.

In the game, he recorded five tackles, half a tackle for a loss, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Special Teams: RB Chris Tyree

The ultra-fast running back continues to be a weapon for the Fighting Irish and stood out on special teams when no one else on the roster did against Syracuse

In the game, Chris Tyree returned three kickoffs for 73 yards (an average of 24.3). His longest return of the afternoon was for 33 yards. He also carried the ball six times on offense for 109 yards and a touchdown and snagged one reception for six yards.

Combined, this gave Tyree 188 all-purpose yards.

