Top Players Against Syracuse
Offense: QB Ian Book
In his last game at Notre Dame Stadium, fifth-year senior Ian Book shined and provided a spark to an offense that was stagnant for much of the first half.
He completed 24 of his 37 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns but also threw his second interception of the season. Still, his performance earned him a 150.9 quarterback rating.
Fans have also grown accustomed to Book making plays with his legs, and once again, he did not disappoint. On eight carries, he ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
All-time winningest QB in Notre Dame history.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 5, 2020
The game ball goes to @Ian_Book12. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/5e90LCsMdE
Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hindered the Syracuse offense in a multitude of ways.
On one play, he lined up over the slot and broke up a pass thrown to a speedy receiver. Next, the senior Rover knifed into the backfield and disrupted Orange quarterback Rex Culpepper as he dropped back to pass. Later, Owusu-Koramoah forced a Syracuse fumble by delivering a bone-crushing hit.
No Fly Zone.— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) December 5, 2020
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah breaks up the pass 😤
[NBC Sports | @SUBWAY] pic.twitter.com/Oh50bvTpiZ
In the game, he recorded five tackles, half a tackle for a loss, two passes defended and a forced fumble.
Special Teams: RB Chris Tyree
The ultra-fast running back continues to be a weapon for the Fighting Irish and stood out on special teams when no one else on the roster did against Syracuse
In the game, Chris Tyree returned three kickoffs for 73 yards (an average of 24.3). His longest return of the afternoon was for 33 yards. He also carried the ball six times on offense for 109 yards and a touchdown and snagged one reception for six yards.
Combined, this gave Tyree 188 all-purpose yards.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.