In his last game at Notre Dame Stadium, fifth-year senior Ian Book shined and provided a spark to an offense that was stagnant for much of the first half.

He completed 24 of his 37 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns but also threw his second interception of the season. Still, his performance earned him a 150.9 quarterback rating.

Fans have also grown accustomed to Book making plays with his legs, and once again, he did not disappoint. On eight carries, he ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns.