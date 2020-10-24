Quarterback Ian Book came into the matchup with Pittsburgh averaging 178.25 passing yards per game, and many questioned Notre Dame’s ability to win games via the passing attack.

Against a strong Panther defense, Book answered the bell by completing 16 of his 32 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In the first three quarters of the game (before the Notre Dame backups were put in), the Pitt defense produced two sacks and 9 quarterback hits but, if not for Book’s keen pocket presence and ability to escape a collapsing pocket, the Panthers likely would have had 3 or 4 more sacks (closer to their season average). Book instead ran for 40 yards on 8 carries and, on multiple occasions, turned what should have been a negative play into a positive gain.



