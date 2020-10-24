Top Players Against Pittsburgh
Offense: QB Ian Book
Quarterback Ian Book came into the matchup with Pittsburgh averaging 178.25 passing yards per game, and many questioned Notre Dame’s ability to win games via the passing attack.
Against a strong Panther defense, Book answered the bell by completing 16 of his 32 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
In the first three quarters of the game (before the Notre Dame backups were put in), the Pitt defense produced two sacks and 9 quarterback hits but, if not for Book’s keen pocket presence and ability to escape a collapsing pocket, the Panthers likely would have had 3 or 4 more sacks (closer to their season average). Book instead ran for 40 yards on 8 carries and, on multiple occasions, turned what should have been a negative play into a positive gain.
Defense: S Shaun Crawford
Once again, sixth-year defensive Shaun Crawford proves that he’s more than capable of thriving at the safety position.
He led the team in tackles with six (one for loss) and also showed that he can be an effective blitzer by getting at least one hit on Pittsburgh quarterback Joey Yellen.
Special Teams: DE Isaiah Foskey
Late in the second quarter, with Notre Dame up 21-3, sophomore defensive end Isaiah Foskey lined up near the line of scrimmage as part of the team’s punt return unit. When the ball was snapped, Foskey sprinted toward the Panther’s punter and easily blocked the ball, which rolled into the Pittsburgh end zone.
Foskey stayed on his feet and beat everyone else to the end zone, where he picked up the ball for a touchdown and gave Notre Dame a 28-3 at the half.
