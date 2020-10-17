The Fighting Irish players who performed the best on offense, defense and special teams in the 12-7 Notre Dame victory over Louisville.

(Notre Dame Athletics)

Offense: RB Kyren Williams

Running back Kyren Williams was an integral piece of Notre Dame’s 12-7 victory over Louisville, as the Fighting Irish placed an emphasis on controlling the clock via its ground game. The sophomore running back carried the ball 26 times against Louisville, rushing for 127 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and catching one pass for 5 yards. His production accounted for 39 percent of Notre Dame’s total offense.

Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

From the start of the game, Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made it clear that he was one of the most athletic players on the field, and that continued to show it throughout the rest of the game. He finished the contest with five tackles, two of which accounted for lost yards for Louisville.

Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer