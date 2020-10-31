Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes (No. 9) finished with five tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry in a 31-13 win over Georgia Tech ((ACC))

Offense: WR Javon McKinley

Running back Kyren Williams easily could have been named the Blue and Gold offensive player of the game, but his fumble that was returned for a 93-yard Georgia Tech touchdown ultimately moved wide receiver Javon McKinley across the finish line. McKinley put together another strong performance in the passing game, catching all five of the passes thrown his way for 93 yards, including second-half receptions of 31 and 34 yards. Of course, at 6-2 and 215 pounds, McKinley continues to be a devastating blocker, which also makes him a weapon in the run game.

Defense: DE Daelin Hayes

Prior to Saturday's contest against Georgia Tech, Daelin Hayes had produced a total of three sacks since 2018. His last sack came in the 2019 season opener against Louisville. But against the Yellow Jackets, Hayes flashed the pass-rush abilities of a game wrecker, finishing with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry. For a moment in the fourth quarter, he actually had a third sack. On fourth-down, Hayes exploded off the line of scrimmage and hit the arm of Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims as he was throwing the ball. The play was initially ruled as a fumble, giving Hayes a strip-sack. But the refs reviewed the play and ultimately ruled it an incomplete pass. Hayes also continued to play good defense against the run and recorded a total of five tackles, which had him tied for second amongst his Fighting Irish teammates. After the game, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly gave Hayes the game ball.

Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer