The Notre Dame quarterback came through with a big performance against a quality Duke defense. He looked much more decisive and went 18 for 32 for 181 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Book did throw two interceptions, but his arm was hit on one of them and the other came on a shot in the end zone on fourth down. Picking the ball off actual hurt the Duke field position.

He also added 139 yards on the ground and led the team in rushing. This included two carries of 53 and 45 yards.

After this performance, he became the first Irish quarterback to run for more than 100 yards and four touchdowns.