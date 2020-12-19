Notre Dame sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) led all players in tackles with 10 and also recorded a pass breakup and his first interception of the season. ((ACC))

Offense: TE Michael Mayer

In a game where Notre Dame struggled to put points on the board, it’s difficult to designate any one player as the top offensive performer. But tight end Michael Mayer continues to be one of the most impressive true freshmen in the country. He had little trouble making plays against a stout Clemson defense. Mayer finished the contest with five catches for 51 yards and was also featured prominently in the run game as a blocker.

Defense: S Kyle Hamilton

Throughout the game, it was clear that part of Clemson’s offensive game plan was to do whatever they could to take sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton out of the play. Even Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly indicated as much in his postgame press conference, which is why it also hurt the defense when Hamilton was injured in the second half and left the game. Still, the 6-foot-4 safety led the game in tackles with 10 and also recorded a pass breakup and his first interception of the season.

🚨TURNOVER🚨 (2) Notre Dame is up early in the ACC Championship, as Kyle Hamilton Picks off Trevor Lawrence!!! 👀 ☘️ lead the 🐅 3-0 in the 1st Qtr. pic.twitter.com/XAPR9oqkVj — Oracle Sports (@OracleSports1) December 19, 2020

Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett