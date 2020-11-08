Running back Kyren Williams certainly was in contention for this honor after rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, but Brian Kelly gave quarterback Ian Book the game ball for a reason.

He never quit, when things got tough he kept fighting. Game ball goes to @Ian_Book12 . #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/XPQSKJS6RX

With the game on the line down seven and 1:48 to play, Book led Notre Dame on an eight-play, 91-yard drive down the field that resulted in a touchdown to senior wide receiver Avery Davis and sent the game to overtime.

Book finished the game completing 22 of 39 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown.

His legs were also a major weapon in this game. Book ran for 64 yards on 14 attempts and, after the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pointed out how their inability to contain Book hurt them all evening, especially on third and long.



