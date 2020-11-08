Top Players Against Clemson
Offense: QB Ian Book
Running back Kyren Williams certainly was in contention for this honor after rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, but Brian Kelly gave quarterback Ian Book the game ball for a reason.
He never quit, when things got tough he kept fighting.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) November 8, 2020
Game ball goes to @Ian_Book12. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/XPQSKJS6RX
With the game on the line down seven and 1:48 to play, Book led Notre Dame on an eight-play, 91-yard drive down the field that resulted in a touchdown to senior wide receiver Avery Davis and sent the game to overtime.
Book finished the game completing 22 of 39 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown.
His legs were also a major weapon in this game. Book ran for 64 yards on 14 attempts and, after the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pointed out how their inability to contain Book hurt them all evening, especially on third and long.
Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Despite giving up 473 yards of total offense to Clemson, there were several Notre Dame defenders who played exceptionally well. Yet, the fumble senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah snatched from Tigers’ running back Travis Etienne for a touchdown put him over the edge.
FUMBLEEEE!— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 8, 2020
A botched handle from Travis Etienne allows Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to score 💥 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TQlTzr3ltR
Owusu-Koramoah finished the game with nine tackles (2.5 for loss) and half a sack.
Despite Clemson’s reputation for possessing an abundance of speed and athleticism, he frequently looked as if he were the most impressive player on the field.
Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer
Jonathan Doerer had a few mistakes against Clemson, but his four made field goals and seven extra points were vital to Notre Dame’s double-overtime victory.
His two longest field goal makes came from 44 and 45 yards. Doerer also drilled kicks from 24 and 27 yards.
Doerer’s lone miss was a 56-yard attempt toward the end of the second half that could have been returned for a touchdown if not for an excellent open-field tackle by the holder (and punter) Jay Bramblett.
----
