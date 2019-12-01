This award could go to Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book after most wins, but this week we decided to look at a different offensive player who had a huge impact on the game.

Speedy Irish receiver Braden Lenzy reportedly ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at a combine Notre Dame hosted in the spring. But he was banged up early in the year and Irish fans were unable to see that production on the field.

That changed in the second half of the season and Lenzy put together one of his best games of the year at Stanford.

He finished the contest with a total of six offensive touches for 96 yards, split evenly between yards on the ground and through the air.

Lenzy’s 43-yard reception on first and 17 in the third quarter helped to break open the game.