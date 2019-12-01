Top Notre Dame Players Against Stanford
Offense: WR Braden Lenzy
This award could go to Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book after most wins, but this week we decided to look at a different offensive player who had a huge impact on the game.
Speedy Irish receiver Braden Lenzy reportedly ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at a combine Notre Dame hosted in the spring. But he was banged up early in the year and Irish fans were unable to see that production on the field.
That changed in the second half of the season and Lenzy put together one of his best games of the year at Stanford.
He finished the contest with a total of six offensive touches for 96 yards, split evenly between yards on the ground and through the air.
Lenzy’s 43-yard reception on first and 17 in the third quarter helped to break open the game.
Defense: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
The redshirt sophomore has established himself as one of the most athletic defensive players Notre Dame has had in years and he showed why against Stanford.
In the third quarter, he had an electrifying pass breakup on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, where Owusu-Koramoah blitzed into the backfield and almost picked off a ball being thrown to the flat.
He also led Notre Dame in tackles with nine and solo tackles with six.
Special Teams: DE Isaiah Foskey
Coming into the matchup against Stanford, the true freshman defensive end had already appeared in three contests and had one game left to play without burning his redshirt. Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly decided to use that last game against Stanford and it paid off.
In the second quarter when Notre Dame was down 17-7, Foskey blocked a punt in Stanford territory, which was returned to the one-yard line. This completely changed the momentum of the game.
By the end of the half, the Irish were up 21-17 and never looked back.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.