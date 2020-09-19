A breakdown of Notre Dame's top players against South Florida on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: TE Tommy Tremble

Several Notre Dame running backs were certainly deserving of being named the offensive player of the game but, throughout a majority of the contest, junior tight end Tommy Tremble led the way for them as a ferocious run blocker. On a few occasions, he engaged in a block and moved his man 20 or more yards across the field, to the point they were no longer inbounds. At times, the 6-3, 250-pound tight end even lined up as a full back and, on a third-down play, received the ball on a handoff, running four yards for the first down. In the passing game, he also led all receivers with three receptions for 60 yards, including a 27-yard catch.



Defense: LB Jack Kiser

With linebackers Marist Liufau and Shayne Simon out for undisclosed reasons, sophomore Jack Kiser earned the starting job against USF after he was on the scout team on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yet he was able to make an impact all over the field. He led the team in tackles with eight (seven solo) and also had two TFL and a quarterback hit. After the game, head coach Brian Kelly gave him the game ball. Another defensive player of note is freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis, who got the start for junior TaRiq Bracy while also playing his first career defensive snap. He finished the game with five tackles, one TFL and three pass breakups.



Special Teams: DE Jordan Botelho