Eight Notre Dame Players Sidelined For South Florida Game
The University of Notre Dame announced the following eight players will be unavailable for Notre Dame with five on defense and three on offense.
The defense will be without four starters or co-starters: junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy, sophomore free safety Kyle Hamilton and the tandem of junior Shayne Simon and sophomore Marist Liufau at Buck linebacker.
Reserve junior vyper end Ovie Oghoufo also will be sidelined.
Bracy was named to Pro Football Focus All-Week team by not missing a tackle or allowing any passing yardage on his side versus Duke in the opener. Hamilton injured his ankle in the third quarter versus the Blue Devils. Simon and Liufau split snaps at Buck with 32 and 27, respectively.
On offense the list has sophomore No. 2 quarterback Brendon Clark, junior No. 2 slot Lawrence Keys III and junior reserve running back Jahmir Smith.
Keys caught one pass for four yards in the opener, while Smith had five carries late in the game for 15 yards.
