The University of Notre Dame announced the following eight players will be unavailable for Notre Dame with five on defense and three on offense.

Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is one of eight Irish players sidelined for the South Florida game. (James Gilbert)

The defense will be without four starters or co-starters: junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy, sophomore free safety Kyle Hamilton and the tandem of junior Shayne Simon and sophomore Marist Liufau at Buck linebacker. Reserve junior vyper end Ovie Oghoufo also will be sidelined.