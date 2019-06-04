Top DB Target Ransom Names Notre Dame A Finalist
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Lathan Ransom.
The four-star safety out of Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) named the Fighting Irish in his final five along with Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.
He released his list via Twitter.
B L E S S E D 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dyLrFSNSjo— L8 (@L8thanRansom) June 4, 2019
Ransom visited Notre Dame in February and grabbed an offer from the Irish last October. He plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend.
Notre Dame currently has no defensive back commits this recruiting cycle, making Ransom an even bigger priority.
Notre Dame defensive backs coach Terry Joseph has been recruiting Ransom and saw him during the spring evaluation period last month.
After seeing Notre Dame, Ransom will make official visits to Texas (June 14) and Ohio State (June 21). He has already used official visits on LSU and Oklahoma.
There are currently no Future Cast picks in for Ransom.
At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Paige is ranked as the No. 5 safety and No. 70 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
