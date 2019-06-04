Arizona DB Lathan Ransom will officially visit Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is still in the mix for Lathan Ransom. The four-star safety out of Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) named the Fighting Irish in his final five along with Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. He released his list via Twitter.

B L E S S E D 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dyLrFSNSjo — L8 (@L8thanRansom) June 4, 2019

Ransom visited Notre Dame in February and grabbed an offer from the Irish last October. He plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame this weekend. Notre Dame currently has no defensive back commits this recruiting cycle, making Ransom an even bigger priority. Notre Dame defensive backs coach Terry Joseph has been recruiting Ransom and saw him during the spring evaluation period last month.