Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams proved that he's one of the best prospects at his position in the 2022 class on March 1 at the Los Angeles Rivals Camp. He was in consideration for the wide receiver MVP at the event after his strong showing.

The 6-2, 182-pounder has seen his stock rise on the recruiting front and is nearing 20 scholarship offers.

"It's eye-opening for sure and a blessing," the sophomore standout said of the recruiting process. "My parents and I never really expected this, but now that it's happening, it's definitely a good experience. I've developed a lot as a young man because of it, and I'm blessed that it's happened and I thank God every single day."

Because he's only a sophomore, he can't even receive direct calls or texts from college coaches yet, but they can still be creative with getting in touch with Williams. And the dynamite prospect is feeling the love from a lot of big time programs.